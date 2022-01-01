Martin P. Connor Sells 5,000 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Stock

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $354,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TOL opened at $72.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.55. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.22 and a 12 month high of $75.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 16,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 56,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 221,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after buying an additional 13,066 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.17.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

