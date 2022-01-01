Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,538,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 7,852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,465,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,434 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after acquiring an additional 805,046 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Masco by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after acquiring an additional 670,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Masco by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 504,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

In other Masco news, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,407,120. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $70.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.75. The company has a market cap of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $70.82.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 480.10%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.37%.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.