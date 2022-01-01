Mask Network Price Down 3.4% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. In the last week, Mask Network has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $12.93 or 0.00027255 BTC on exchanges. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $376.53 million and approximately $113.41 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

Mask Network is a coin. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Buying and Selling Mask Network

