Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 82.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DOOR opened at $117.95 on Friday. Masonite International Co. has a 1-year low of $92.76 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.02.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Masonite International Co. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

