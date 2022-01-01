Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $1,498,387,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,491,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,096 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,689,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $616,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,700 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,274,934,000 after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,712,941,000 after acquiring an additional 881,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA opened at $359.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $353.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $306.00 and a one year high of $401.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. Mastercard’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.40, for a total value of $32,248,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.05.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Article: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.