Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $113.95 Million

Equities analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) will announce sales of $113.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $118.25 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full-year sales of $565.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $553.37 million to $573.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $616.71 million, with estimates ranging from $607.87 million to $622.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $120.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.50 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 16.43%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

CASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,703,957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,863,000 after purchasing an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 80.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,438,895 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $123,482,000 after buying an additional 1,086,884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,079,713 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,296,000 after buying an additional 33,087 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,936 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $54,373,000 after buying an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,753 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,037,000 after buying an additional 28,912 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $59.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.76 and a 12 month high of $65.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.56%.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

