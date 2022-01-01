Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.98 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Methanex in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 29th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $2.98 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.10. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Methanex’s FY2024 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.45 million. Methanex had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Shares of MEOH opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.02. Methanex has a 12-month low of $29.61 and a 12-month high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 42.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 84,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 25,157 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 62.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,739,000 after acquiring an additional 113,325 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $3,318,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 105.8% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 94,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methanex by 33.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 138,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.