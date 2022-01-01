M&G (LON:MNG) Shares Down 0.6%

M&G plc (LON:MNG) shares traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 198.85 ($2.67) and last traded at GBX 199.50 ($2.68). 1,783,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 6,854,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200.70 ($2.70).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of M&G in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 242.80 ($3.26).

Get M&G alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.51. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion and a PE ratio of 79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.80.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.