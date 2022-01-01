MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $5.95

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.95, but opened at $6.08. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.03, with a volume of 2,576 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.35 million, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.97.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

