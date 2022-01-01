Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $10.28 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,280 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

URI opened at $332.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.52 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.40 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total transaction of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

