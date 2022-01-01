Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xylem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,538,000 after buying an additional 44,084 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Xylem by 21.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after buying an additional 400,195 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Xylem by 8.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,181,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,675,000 after purchasing an additional 160,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Xylem by 10.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,773,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,417,000 after purchasing an additional 163,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Xylem by 19.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,586,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,319,000 after purchasing an additional 254,233 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $704,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,238 shares of company stock valued at $8,470,296. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.92 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.57.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.92%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.09.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.