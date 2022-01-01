MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $325.00 Million

Analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to post $325.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $326.00 million. MoneyGram International posted sales of $323.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS.

MGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MoneyGram International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In other MoneyGram International news, Director W Bruce Turner bought 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peggy Vaughan bought 44,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $300,896.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 205,977 shares of company stock worth $1,215,011. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 12.2% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 17.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 346,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International in the third quarter valued at about $5,497,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 148.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,259,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,799. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $12.36. The company has a market capitalization of $723.42 million, a PE ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36.

MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

