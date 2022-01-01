Monolith (TKN) Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Monolith has a market capitalization of $8.07 million and approximately $2,178.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monolith coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Monolith has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00042055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007003 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,551 coins. The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monolith’s official website is monolith.xyz . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @monolith_web3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenCard was a project focused on providing an easy method for users to interact and secure their tokens. It allowed users to keep their Ethereum-based tokens secure and under user-set spending and security parameters through the Token Contract Wallet. The tokens couldbe spend through the physical TokenCard, nabling online payments, PoS transactions and ATM withdrawals. TokenCard rebranded to Monolith “

Monolith Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

