Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,050 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley accounts for approximately 3.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MS. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The company has a market cap of $176.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.37.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

