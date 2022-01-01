MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Shares Gap Down to $19.28

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.28, but opened at $18.86. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 209 shares changing hands.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Get MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.19.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. Equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.