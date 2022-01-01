National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $30.55 and a 12 month high of $39.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.48.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bankshares will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70.

In other National Bankshares news, Director John Elliott Dooley acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NKSH. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bankshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 9,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

