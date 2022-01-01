National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) will post $163.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $169.68 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust posted sales of $114.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full year sales of $570.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $563.65 million to $577.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $701.05 million, with estimates ranging from $636.66 million to $759.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Storage Affiliates Trust.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day moving average is $57.73. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.46. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $70.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 204.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 462.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

