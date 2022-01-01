Navcoin (NAV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.75 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $23.75 million and approximately $66,818.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003054 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000428 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010854 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,532,011 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

