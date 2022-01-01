Neblio (NEBL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $606,053.00

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Neblio has a market cap of $20.97 million and approximately $606,053.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00031641 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00018702 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004984 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001675 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,846,934 coins and its circulating supply is 18,540,953 coins. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Neblio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.