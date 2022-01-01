Needham & Company LLC Boosts Datto (NYSE:MSP) Price Target to $32.00

Datto (NYSE:MSP) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Datto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

NYSE MSP opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Datto has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $28.25.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Datto will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 23,508 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $542,799.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Austin Williams Mcchord sold 5,849 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $157,923.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,426 shares of company stock valued at $4,183,363. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Datto by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datto Company Profile

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

