Needham & Company LLC Boosts F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target to $303.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $231.78.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $244.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.79 and a 200 day moving average of $209.11. F5 Networks has a 52 week low of $173.41 and a 52 week high of $249.00.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $33,784.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,694 shares of company stock worth $9,006,440 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 0.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,197,441 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $635,587,000 after buying an additional 17,344 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,910,522 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after buying an additional 64,773 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 9.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,008,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $399,271,000 after buying an additional 177,614 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,180,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $220,276,000 after buying an additional 37,731 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116,768 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $221,432,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About F5 Networks

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

