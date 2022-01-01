Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,281.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,864 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,992 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Netflix by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,173,519,000 after purchasing an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Netflix by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 132,844 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $70,170,000 after acquiring an additional 54,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.27, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $640.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $587.85.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

