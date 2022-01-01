Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill Purchases 75,000 Shares

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) Director Stephen Malcolm Kirk Gill acquired 75,000 shares of Nevada Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 255,030 shares in the company, valued at C$181,071.30.

Shares of Nevada Copper stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.71. 1,005,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.41. Nevada Copper Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.49 and a 52-week high of C$3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92.

Get Nevada Copper alerts:

NCU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$1.25 to C$0.85 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.