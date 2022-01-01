New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $14.91 Million Holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 142,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $14,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 20.1% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter.

In other Proto Labs news, CEO Robert Bodor acquired 3,138 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.87 per share, for a total transaction of $150,216.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Arthur R. Baker III acquired 10,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.21 per share, with a total value of $492,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $51.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.36. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 1.51.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRLB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

