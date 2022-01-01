New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,778 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $15,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,199,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,845,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,231,000 after purchasing an additional 210,102 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,317,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,175,000 after purchasing an additional 308,620 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 363,760 shares during the period.

Separately, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.60.

THS stock opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.54, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.54.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

