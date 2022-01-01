New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 763,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $14,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,412,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after buying an additional 480,066 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,074,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,558,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,795,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,834,000 after buying an additional 117,576 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,656,000 after purchasing an additional 23,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.40 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $30.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.80. The company has a market capitalization of $884.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

