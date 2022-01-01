Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Has $7.80 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 30.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,490 shares during the period. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total value of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,837 shares of company stock valued at $9,155,881. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZTS stock opened at $244.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $225.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.41 and a 1 year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

