Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Purchases 133,650 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,650 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 322,781,339 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,085,438,000 after buying an additional 1,818,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,367,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,875,723,000 after buying an additional 2,333,084 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,882,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,080 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $51.96 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

