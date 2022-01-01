Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,715 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $22,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMT opened at $144.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a market cap of $401.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. MKM Partners raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,133,014,546 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

