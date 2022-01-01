Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lessened its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 611,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,450 shares during the period. Marvell Technology makes up 1.9% of Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Marvell Technology worth $36,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.5% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Argus upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

Shares of MRVL opened at $87.49 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 billion, a PE ratio of -165.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.07.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -45.28%.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

