Nord/LB Analysts Give Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) a €29.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($32.95) price target on Aareal Bank (ETR:ARL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARL. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.30 ($32.16) price objective on Aareal Bank in a report on Monday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €32.30 ($36.70) target price on Aareal Bank in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($30.68) price objective on Aareal Bank in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aareal Bank presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.12 ($30.82).

ARL opened at €28.76 ($32.68) on Wednesday. Aareal Bank has a 1-year low of €17.86 ($20.30) and a 1-year high of €29.90 ($33.98). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €28.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €24.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a PE ratio of -35.12.

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon.

