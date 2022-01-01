Nord/LB Reiterates €7.00 Price Target for Schaeffler (FRA:SHA)

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.61) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €7.93 ($9.01).

FRA SHA opened at €7.29 ($8.28) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €7.31 and a 200 day moving average of €7.26. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

