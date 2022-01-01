Nordea Investment Management AB Acquires 443 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 36.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 35.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL opened at $726.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $663.49. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $439.70 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $13.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

