Nordea Investment Management AB Boosts Stock Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in News were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in News by 2,486.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of News by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $22.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.39. News Co. has a 12-month low of $17.75 and a 12-month high of $27.97.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. News had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that News Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NWSA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.96.

About News

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

