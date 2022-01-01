Nordea Investment Management AB Has $1.11 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,138 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEIC. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 8.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after acquiring an additional 482,019 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,426,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SEI Investments by 66.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 288,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 114,634 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1,176.4% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 91,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 84,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.12 and a 1-year high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Truist Securities started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Truist started coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. 24.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

