Nordea Investment Management AB Has $668,000 Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $70.59 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $62.78 and a 52 week high of $88.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.65.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

