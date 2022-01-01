Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 287.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $153,000. 38.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.83. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $446.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.65 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.34% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) EPS. Analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

