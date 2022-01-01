Norish (LON:NSH) Shares Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH)’s share price shot up 775% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.35). 14,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.27).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 153.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.08. The stock has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 166 ($2.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Norish’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

