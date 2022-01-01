Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Bought by Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,453,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,028 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,305,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,745,000 after acquiring an additional 342,603 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Novartis by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,299,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,844,000 after acquiring an additional 439,189 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,078,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,089,000 after acquiring an additional 58,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,229,000 after acquiring an additional 131,051 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

NYSE:NVS opened at $87.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.