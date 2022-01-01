Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) Shares Sold by TRV GP Iii LLC

TRV GP Iii LLC lowered its stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) by 29.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,422,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the period. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 13.8% of TRV GP Iii LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. TRV GP Iii LLC owned about 5.43% of Nurix Therapeutics worth $72,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NRIX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,051,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after purchasing an additional 957,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,332,000 after purchasing an additional 481,606 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,466,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,896,000 after purchasing an additional 303,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,584,000. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on NRIX shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

In related news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $134,828. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NRIX stock opened at $28.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.53 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.02). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 342.27% and a negative return on equity of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

