Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $620,000.00

Brokerages expect that Nyxoah S.A. (NASDAQ:NYXH) will report sales of $620,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nyxoah’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $650,000.00. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nyxoah will report full-year sales of $2.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 million to $2.19 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.28 million to $10.04 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Nyxoah.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NYXH. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nyxoah in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nyxoah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nyxoah has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,612,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,646,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYXH opened at $23.00 on Friday. Nyxoah has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.78.

Nyxoah Company Profile

Nyxoah SA, a health-technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions and services to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Mark validated, user-centered, bilateral neurostimulation therapy to treast moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

