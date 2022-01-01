Oak Ridge Investments LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,020 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $9,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 172,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,044,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 13.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 6.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 565,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,690,000 after buying an additional 34,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 12.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,419,000 after buying an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,257,004 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.73.

Fortinet stock opened at $359.40 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $867.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

