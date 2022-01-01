Oak Ridge Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $6,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC grew its position in Omnicell by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 38,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.36, for a total value of $6,959,190.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 10,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,776,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,153 shares of company stock valued at $11,644,743 in the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $180.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 105.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.78 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.11.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Omnicell had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $296.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

