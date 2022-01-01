Oak Ridge Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,855 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $7,074,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SPS Commerce at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.88.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.38. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 0.73.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,205 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,451 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

