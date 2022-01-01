Oak Ridge Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Vicor accounts for 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Vicor were worth $13,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vicor by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 631,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,743,000 after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,928,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 271.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,579 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 46,464 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 15.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,338,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,296 shares during the period. 38.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VICR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

In other news, VP Sean Crilly sold 8,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total transaction of $1,052,118.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 10,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.61, for a total value of $1,671,468.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 145,262 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,235 over the last quarter. 33.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Vicor stock opened at $126.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.68. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $74.08 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $84.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

