Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 1,778 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.17% of John Bean Technologies worth $7,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $153.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $110.53 and a 52-week high of $177.56. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.54.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $44,559.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $284,547.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,069 shares of company stock worth $969,741. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT).

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.