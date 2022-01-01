Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,671 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Vicor comprises about 1.2% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.23% of Vicor worth $13,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 333.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Vicor news, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $141,681.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $150,422.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,262 shares of company stock worth $22,334,235 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VICR opened at $126.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 96.93 and a beta of 0.69. Vicor Co. has a 52-week low of $74.08 and a 52-week high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $84.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS.

VICR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vicor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

