Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 3,680 Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.15% of Veracyte worth $5,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VCYT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 66.1% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,532,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,289 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 181.0% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,555,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,895 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 292.8% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 957,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,476,000 after purchasing an additional 713,726 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21,676.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 583,392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,324,000 after purchasing an additional 580,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after purchasing an additional 389,722 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCYT opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.00. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.87 and a 12-month high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,632 shares of company stock valued at $145,664,138. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm's portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

