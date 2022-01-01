Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 776 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.5% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,641,734,000 after purchasing an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,852,604,000 after acquiring an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,627,617,000 after acquiring an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,465,199,000 after acquiring an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,742,703,000 after acquiring an additional 152,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $567.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $531.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $251.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.64. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $571.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $534.30.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.