Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 904 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.0% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 338.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in salesforce.com by 102.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $204,948.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total transaction of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 485,699 shares of company stock worth $138,178,192. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $254.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $280.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $250.32 billion, a PE ratio of 140.40, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

